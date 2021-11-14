|Idaho
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
MTST_Mellott 9 run (Glessner kick), 03:38
Second Quarter
IDHO_FG Prescott 40, 10:33
MTST_Mellott 23 run (kick blocked), 05:17
IDHO_Traynor 30 pass from Borisch (Prescott kick), 00:34
Third Quarter
IDHO_FG Prescott 46, 02:35
Fourth Quarter
MTST_Mellott 3 run (Glessner kick), 02:16
|IDHO
|MTST
|First downs
|14
|20
|Rushes-yards
|38-120
|50-258
|Passing
|157
|106
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-0
|10-16-1
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|5-38.2
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-25
|3-30
|Time of Possession
|27:01
|32:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Idaho, Za. Borisch 23-70, Ro. Johnson 12-40, El. Cummings 2-9, Au. Carter 1-1. Montana St., Is. Ifanse 9-84, To. Mellott 13-68, El. Elliott 6-49, La. Sumner 14-46, Wi. Patterson 1-11, Ma. McKay 3-2, De. Hosey 1-1, La. McCutcheon 1-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Idaho, Za. Borisch 8-18-0-157. Montana St., Ma. McKay 9-14-1-104, To. Mellott 1-2-0-2.
RECEIVING_Idaho, El. Cummings 2-52, Te. Traynor 2-39, Me. Stevenson 2-33, Co. Whitney 1-25, Ro. Johnson 1-8. Montana St., La. McCutcheon 3-61, Na. Stewart 2-21, Is. Ifanse 1-15, Wi. Patterson 3-12, La. Sumner 1-(minus 3).