MONTANA ST. (22-9)
Belo 7-8 2-3 16, Battle 6-15 3-3 16, Brown 7-9 1-1 18, Fuller 1-4 2-2 5, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 2-8 6-7 12, Osobor 3-6 0-0 6, Gazelas 2-2 0-0 4, Lecholat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 14-16 79.
E. WASHINGTON (22-9)
Allegri 8-13 1-2 19, Jones 1-1 3-4 5, Price 1-5 0-1 3, Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Venters 7-13 7-7 23, Coward 2-3 0-0 4, Erikstrup 5-8 1-1 13, Stroud 0-2 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-15 74.
Halftime_Montana St. 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 7-19 (Brown 3-5, Ford 2-5, Fuller 1-2, Battle 1-5, Patterson 0-2), E. Washington 8-19 (Venters 2-3, Erikstrup 2-4, Allegri 2-5, Davis 1-3, Price 1-3, Stroud 0-1). Rebounds_Montana St. 27 (Ford 10), E. Washington 22 (Price 5). Assists_Montana St. 11 (Brown 4), E. Washington 8 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Montana St. 18, E. Washington 16. A_3,353 (6,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.