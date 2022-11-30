MONTANA ST. (4-5)
Belo 2-5 0-0 4, Lecholat 1-6 1-3 3, Battle 10-18 2-3 29, Brown 6-10 2-2 17, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Osobor 4-5 6-6 14, Fuller 5-6 2-2 13, McMahon 0-1 0-0 0, Gazelas 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 13-16 86.
S. UTAH (4-4)
Fausett 1-4 1-3 3, Spurgin 4-6 3-5 11, Allen 4-7 2-3 11, Butler 6-10 3-6 17, Jones 7-11 4-5 20, Healy 3-7 4-4 11, Barnes 2-6 1-2 6, Dut 0-3 2-2 2, Fallah 1-2 0-1 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 20-31 83.
Halftime_Montana St. 46-35. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 13-24 (Battle 7-11, Brown 3-3, Gazelas 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Ford 0-1, Lecholat 0-2), S. Utah 7-19 (Butler 2-4, Jones 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Allen 1-2, Healy 1-3, Dut 0-2, Fausett 0-2). Fouled Out_McMahon. Rebounds_Montana St. 28 (Osobor 8), S. Utah 29 (Butler 8). Assists_Montana St. 14 (Brown 5), S. Utah 10 (Dut 3). Total Fouls_Montana St. 28, S. Utah 18. A_2,116 (5,300).
