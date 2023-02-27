|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belo
|33
|7-8
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|4
|16
|Battle
|22
|6-15
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|4
|16
|Brown
|32
|7-9
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|2
|18
|Fuller
|29
|1-4
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|5
|Patterson
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Ford
|23
|2-8
|6-7
|4-10
|1
|1
|12
|Osobor
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|6
|Gazelas
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Lecholat
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|14-16
|9-27
|11
|18
|79
Percentages: FG .527, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Brown 3-5, Ford 2-5, Fuller 1-2, Battle 1-5, Patterson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Belo).
Turnovers: 10 (Belo 5, Brown 2, Fuller, Osobor, Patterson).
Steals: 8 (Ford 2, Battle, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Osobor, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allegri
|36
|8-13
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|19
|Jones
|29
|1-1
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|1
|5
|Price
|27
|1-5
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|3
|Davis
|30
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Venters
|36
|7-13
|7-7
|0-4
|1
|1
|23
|Coward
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Erikstrup
|13
|5-8
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|13
|Stroud
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Magnuson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|12-15
|6-22
|8
|16
|74
Percentages: FG .519, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Venters 2-3, Erikstrup 2-4, Allegri 2-5, Davis 1-3, Price 1-3, Stroud 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Price).
Turnovers: 12 (Price 6, Davis 2, Venters 2, Allegri, Erikstrup).
Steals: 4 (Allegri 3, Venters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Montana St.
|38
|41
|—
|79
|E. Washington
|25
|49
|—
|74
A_3,353 (6,000).
