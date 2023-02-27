FGFTReb
MONTANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Belo337-82-33-50416
Battle226-153-30-02416
Brown327-91-10-54218
Fuller291-42-22-3215
Patterson250-20-00-1030
Ford232-86-74-101112
Osobor193-60-00-3236
Gazelas142-20-00-0004
Lecholat31-10-00-0002
Totals20029-5514-169-27111879

Percentages: FG .527, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Brown 3-5, Ford 2-5, Fuller 1-2, Battle 1-5, Patterson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Belo).

Turnovers: 10 (Belo 5, Brown 2, Fuller, Osobor, Patterson).

Steals: 8 (Ford 2, Battle, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Osobor, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allegri368-131-20-41019
Jones291-13-42-4315
Price271-50-11-5143
Davis303-70-00-0127
Venters367-137-70-41123
Coward152-30-02-2004
Erikstrup135-81-11-30413
Stroud100-20-00-0140
Magnuson40-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5212-156-2281674

Percentages: FG .519, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Venters 2-3, Erikstrup 2-4, Allegri 2-5, Davis 1-3, Price 1-3, Stroud 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Price).

Turnovers: 12 (Price 6, Davis 2, Venters 2, Allegri, Erikstrup).

Steals: 4 (Allegri 3, Venters).

Technical Fouls: None.

Montana St.384179
E. Washington254974

A_3,353 (6,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you