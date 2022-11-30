|FG
|Reb
|MONTANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belo
|8
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Lecholat
|20
|1-6
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Battle
|36
|10-18
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|29
|Brown
|34
|6-10
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|3
|17
|Patterson
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Osobor
|21
|4-5
|6-6
|3-8
|1
|4
|14
|Fuller
|19
|5-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|13
|McMahon
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|0
|Gazelas
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Ford
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|13-16
|4-28
|14
|28
|86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Battle 7-11, Brown 3-3, Gazelas 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Ford 0-1, Lecholat 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Battle 2, Lecholat 2, Osobor).
Turnovers: 16 (Battle 3, Brown 3, Ford 2, Fuller 2, McMahon 2, Belo, Lecholat, Osobor, Patterson).
Steals: 8 (Battle 2, Brown, Ford, Fuller, Lecholat, McMahon, Osobor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fausett
|34
|1-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Spurgin
|21
|4-6
|3-5
|1-4
|1
|4
|11
|Allen
|14
|4-7
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|11
|Butler
|37
|6-10
|3-6
|0-8
|1
|1
|17
|Jones
|31
|7-11
|4-5
|0-3
|2
|2
|20
|Healy
|23
|3-7
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Barnes
|15
|2-6
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|6
|Dut
|14
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|2
|Fallah
|7
|1-2
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Anderson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|20-31
|6-29
|10
|18
|83
Percentages: FG .500, FT .645.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Butler 2-4, Jones 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Allen 1-2, Healy 1-3, Dut 0-2, Fausett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Butler).
Turnovers: 15 (Butler 3, Fausett 3, Spurgin 3, Allen 2, Dut 2, Anderson, Fallah).
Steals: 10 (Spurgin 3, Allen 2, Fausett 2, Dut, Healy, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Montana St.
|46
|40
|—
|86
|S. Utah
|35
|48
|—
|83
A_2,116 (5,300).
