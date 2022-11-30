FGFTReb
MONTANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Belo82-50-00-4014
Lecholat201-61-31-2023
Battle3610-182-30-21429
Brown346-102-20-55317
Patterson181-40-00-0123
Osobor214-56-63-81414
Fuller195-62-20-10413
McMahon170-10-00-3150
Gazelas141-20-00-0223
Ford130-30-00-3310
Totals20030-6013-164-28142886

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Battle 7-11, Brown 3-3, Gazelas 1-1, Fuller 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Ford 0-1, Lecholat 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Battle 2, Lecholat 2, Osobor).

Turnovers: 16 (Battle 3, Brown 3, Ford 2, Fuller 2, McMahon 2, Belo, Lecholat, Osobor, Patterson).

Steals: 8 (Battle 2, Brown, Ford, Fuller, Lecholat, McMahon, Osobor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fausett341-41-31-3123
Spurgin214-63-51-41411
Allen144-72-30-20311
Butler376-103-60-81117
Jones317-114-50-32220
Healy233-74-40-22211
Barnes152-61-22-3016
Dut140-32-20-2302
Fallah71-20-12-2032
Anderson40-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5620-316-29101883

Percentages: FG .500, FT .645.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Butler 2-4, Jones 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Allen 1-2, Healy 1-3, Dut 0-2, Fausett 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Butler).

Turnovers: 15 (Butler 3, Fausett 3, Spurgin 3, Allen 2, Dut 2, Anderson, Fallah).

Steals: 10 (Spurgin 3, Allen 2, Fausett 2, Dut, Healy, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Montana St.464086
S. Utah354883

A_2,116 (5,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

