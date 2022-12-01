Montreal1012
Calgary0101

First Period_1, Montreal, Slafkovsky 4 (Monahan, Guhle), 0:13.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 7 (Ruzicka, Huberdeau), 19:31.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Caufield 13 (Suzuki, Monahan), 6:29 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-8-5_19. Calgary 12-13-22_47.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Allen 7-8-0 (46 shots-45 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 8-6-2 (19-17).

A_18,106 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, James Tobias.

