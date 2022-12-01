|Montreal
First Period_1, Montreal, Slafkovsky 4 (Monahan, Guhle), 0:13. Penalties_Harris, MTL (Hooking), 10:03.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Lindholm 7 (Ruzicka, Huberdeau), 19:31. Penalties_Mangiapane, CGY (Hooking), 0:57; Xhekaj, MTL (High Sticking), 10:23.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Caufield 13 (Suzuki, Monahan), 6:29 (pp). Penalties_Harris, MTL (Delay of Game), 2:04; Mangiapane, CGY (Roughing), 5:58; Backlund, CGY (Tripping), 10:17; Montreal bench, served by Slafkovsky (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:31.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-8-5_19. Calgary 12-13-22_47.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Calgary 0 of 4.
Goalies_Montreal, Allen 7-8-0 (46 shots-45 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 8-6-2 (19-17).
A_18,106 (19,289). T_2:33.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, James Tobias.
