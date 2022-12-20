Montreal02013
Arizona02002

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Caufield 19 (Guhle, Anderson), 0:49. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 5 (Keller), 1:24. 3, Montreal, Dvorak 7 (Xhekaj, Dadonov), 4:27. 4, Arizona, Maccelli 3 (Crouse, Chychrun), 7:23.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Hoffman 7 (Edmundson, Dach), 1:08.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-12-7-2_26. Arizona 17-16-6-0_39.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 6-3-2 (39 shots-37 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 9-8-4 (26-23).

A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Tommy Hughes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

