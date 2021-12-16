|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
Montreal won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen 4 (Romanov, Kulak), 5:20. Penalties_MacEwen, PHI (Interference), 2:33; Laughton, PHI (Hooking), 13:31.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Willman 2 (van Riemsdyk, Hayes), 2:20. 3, Philadelphia, Cates 1 (Sanheim, Brown), 19:00. Penalties_Armia, MTL (Tripping), 12:25.
Third Period_4, Montreal, Dauphin 1 (Chiarot, Savard), 14:21. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Chiarot, MTL (Roughing), 0:44.
Shootout_Montreal 1 (Drouin G, Caufield NG, Hoffman NG), Philadelphia 0 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Atkinson NG).
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-14-11-6_39. Montreal 19-11-8-2_40.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 7-8-4 (40 shots-38 saves). Montreal, Primeau 1-2-0 (39-37).
A_0 (21,288). T_2:34.
Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ben O'Quinn.