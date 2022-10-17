Pittsburgh02002
Montreal00213

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Rust, Pettersson), 3:52. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Joseph, Rust), 7:56.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Guhle, Hoffman), 1:10. 4, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Drouin, Guhle), 17:40.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Dach 1 (Monahan), 3:09 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-15-6-1_28. Montreal 11-13-11-4_39.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 1-1-0 (28-26).

A_21,105 (21,288). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.

