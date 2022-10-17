|Pittsburgh
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Rust, Pettersson), 3:52. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Joseph, Rust), 7:56. Penalties_Dach, MTL (Hooking), 4:58; Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 16:54; Petry, PIT (Tripping), 19:00.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Guhle, Hoffman), 1:10. 4, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Drouin, Guhle), 17:40. Penalties_Xhekaj, MTL (High Sticking), 10:25; Petry, PIT (Interference), 12:09.
Overtime_5, Montreal, Dach 1 (Monahan), 3:09 (pp). Penalties_Petry, PIT (Cross Checking), 1:46.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-15-6-1_28. Montreal 11-13-11-4_39.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 1-1-0 (28-26).
A_21,105 (21,288). T_2:32.
Referees_Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.
