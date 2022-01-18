|Montreal
|0
|2
|3
|—
|5
|Dallas
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_None. Penalties_Chiarot, MTL (Holding), 2:37; Hoffman, MTL (Tripping), 13:59.
Second Period_1, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Toffoli), 7:35 (pp). 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 3 (Lehkonen, Evans ), 7:57. 3, Dallas, Peterson 6 (Pavelski), 16:24. Penalties_Hanley, DAL (Hooking), 5:56; Suzuki, MTL (Hooking), 14:00; Suter, DAL (High Sticking), 17:35; Petry, MTL (Holding), 19:28.
Third Period_4, Montreal, Toffoli 6 (Suzuki), 1:03 (sh). 5, Montreal, Dvorak 7, 2:38. 6, Dallas, Seguin 10 (Gurianov, Hanley), 3:03. 7, Montreal, Anderson 8 (Pitlick, Drouin), 4:17. 8, Dallas, Pavelski 16 (Hintz, Seguin), 18:41 (pp). Penalties_Poehling, MTL (Delay of Game), 5:04; Suter, DAL (Roughing), 7:30; Suzuki, MTL (Roughing), 7:30; Montreal bench, served by Poehling (Cross Checking), 12:03; Seguin, DAL (Cross Checking), 12:03; Anderson, MTL (Misconduct), 12:03; Benn, DAL (Misconduct), 12:03; Drouin, MTL (Misconduct), 12:03; Heiskanen, DAL (Tripping), 12:54; Petry, MTL (Delay of Game), 17:20.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-7-8_22. Dallas 14-14-22_50.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 7.
Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 2-6-3 (50 shots-47 saves). Dallas, Holtby 6-8-1 (3-3), Dallas, Oettinger 9-4-0 (19-14).
A_17,679 (18,532). T_2:48.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.