THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
Montreal Canadiens
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|14
|Nick Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|-13
|33
|7
|3
|2
|162
|.160
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|-2
|43
|6
|0
|2
|107
|.131
|F
|22
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|-10
|2
|7
|0
|3
|158
|.165
|F
|68
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|-10
|28
|1
|0
|3
|148
|.095
|D
|8
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|7
|33
|0
|0
|2
|126
|.063
|F
|17
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|-8
|72
|4
|1
|5
|164
|.128
|F
|27
|Jonathan Drouin
|58
|2
|27
|29
|-18
|18
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.029
|F
|28
|Christian Dvorak
|64
|10
|18
|28
|-12
|6
|0
|1
|1
|88
|.114
|F
|49
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|34
|14
|6
|20
|7
|10
|4
|1
|1
|58
|.241
|D
|58
|David Savard
|62
|3
|17
|20
|-14
|40
|0
|0
|1
|63
|.048
|F
|71
|Jake Evans
|54
|2
|17
|19
|-5
|28
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.036
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|50
|4
|14
|18
|-10
|16
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.056
|D
|21
|Kaiden Guhle
|44
|4
|14
|18
|-19
|27
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.083
|D
|54
|Jordan Harris
|65
|4
|13
|17
|-3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|70
|.057
|F
|91
|Sean Monahan
|25
|6
|11
|17
|-5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|55
|.109
|F
|56
|Jesse Ylonen
|37
|6
|10
|16
|-11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|43
|.140
|D
|52
|Justin Barron
|39
|4
|11
|15
|-2
|20
|1
|1
|1
|40
|.100
|D
|26
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|77
|3
|12
|15
|3
|39
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.033
|F
|55
|Michael Pezzetta
|63
|7
|8
|15
|-4
|77
|0
|0
|0
|70
|.100
|F
|32
|Rem Pitlick
|46
|6
|9
|15
|-15
|22
|1
|0
|1
|30
|.200
|F
|40
|Joel Armia
|43
|7
|7
|14
|-7
|22
|0
|1
|0
|69
|.101
|F
|60
|Alex Belzile
|31
|6
|8
|14
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.150
|F
|11
|Brendan Gallagher
|37
|8
|6
|14
|-5
|45
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.086
|D
|44
|Joel Edmundson
|61
|2
|11
|13
|-29
|58
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.029
|D
|72
|Arber Xhekaj
|51
|5
|8
|13
|-9
|101
|2
|0
|0
|75
|.067
|F
|20
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|39
|4
|6
|10
|-13
|33
|1
|0
|0
|42
|.095
|F
|25
|Denis Gurianov
|23
|5
|3
|8
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.109
|F
|67
|Chris Tierney
|23
|1
|6
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|6
|Chris Wideman
|46
|0
|6
|6
|-6
|81
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|13
|3
|2
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.231
|F
|82
|Lucas Condotta
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|57
|Sean Farrell
|6
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|64
|Corey Schueneman
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|38
|Joel Teasdale
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|82
|Frederic Allard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|62
|Owen Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|227
|384
|611
|-227
|955
|38
|8
|26
|2237
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|305
|507
|812
|201
|760
|75
|3
|49
|2753
|.111
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|34
|Jake Allen
|42
|2450
|3.55
|15
|24
|3
|1
|145
|1335
|0.891
|0
|1
|2
|35
|Sam Montembeault
|40
|2333
|3.42
|16
|19
|3
|0
|133
|1345
|0.901
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Cayden Primeau
|3
|138
|3.45
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|54
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|82
|4973
|3.46
|31
|45
|6
|1
|284
|2732
|.890
|227
|384
|955
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|82
|4973
|2.7
|51
|21
|10
|6
|221
|2231
|.898
|305
|507
|760
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.