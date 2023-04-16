THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Montreal Canadiens

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F14Nick Suzuki82264066-1333732162.160
F77Kirby Dach58142438-243602107.131
F22Cole Caufield46261036-102703158.165
F68Mike Hoffman67142034-1028103148.095
D8Michael Matheson4882634733002126.063
F17Josh Anderson69211132-872415164.128
F27Jonathan Drouin5822729-181800069.029
F28Christian Dvorak64101828-12601188.114
F49Rafael Harvey-Pinard341462071041158.241
D58David Savard6231720-144000163.048
F71Jake Evans5421719-52810055.036
F63Evgenii Dadonov5041418-101600072.056
D21Kaiden Guhle4441418-192700048.083
D54Jordan Harris6541317-32600070.057
F91Sean Monahan2561117-51610055.109
F56Jesse Ylonen3761016-11010143.140
D52Justin Barron3941115-22011140.100
D26Johnathan Kovacevic773121533900092.033
F55Michael Pezzetta637815-47700070.100
F32Rem Pitlick466915-152210130.200
F40Joel Armia437714-72201069.101
F60Alex Belzile31681401300040.150
F11Brendan Gallagher378614-54500293.086
D44Joel Edmundson6121113-295800069.029
D72Arber Xhekaj515813-910120075.067
F20Juraj Slafkovsky394610-133310042.095
F25Denis Gurianov23538-7610046.109
F67Chris Tierney23167-7400013.077
D6Chris Wideman46066-68100031.000
F90Anthony Richard133252600113.231
F82Lucas Condotta1101000005.200
F57Sean Farrell6101-200008.125
D64Corey Schueneman7011100008.000
F38Joel Teasdale2011-200001.000
D82Frederic Allard3000200006.000
F62Owen Beck1000-100000.000
TEAM TOTALS82227384611-227955388262237.101
OPPONENT TOTALS82305507812201760753492753.111
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
34Jake Allen4224503.5515243114513350.891012
35Sam Montembeault4023333.4216193013313450.901000
30Cayden Primeau31383.4502008540.852000
TEAM TOTALS8249733.463145612842732.890227384955
OPPONENT TOTALS8249732.751211062212231.898305507760

