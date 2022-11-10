CAMPBELLSVILLE (0-1)
Kennedy 2-4 2-2 7, Rawlins 5-10 0-1 10, Stepp 1-4 0-0 2, Tyre.Duncan 2-7 0-0 6, McDaniels 2-3 0-0 4, W.Bryan 2-5 2-4 6, Joyce 2-5 2-2 6, Fugate 3-5 1-1 8, E.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 2-2 0-0 4, Hurt 2-2 0-0 4, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Faulkner 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-52 8-12 58.
MOREHEAD ST. (1-1)
Gross 5-7 5-8 15, Maughmer 8-11 1-1 20, Redding 2-8 0-0 4, Thelwell 6-7 1-2 14, Wolfe 3-9 2-2 8, Scott 3-7 2-5 10, Thomas 4-11 0-0 10, L.Bryan 8-10 0-0 16, Cole 0-2 0-0 0, R.Jones 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 40-75 11-19 99.
Halftime_Morehead St. 52-27. 3-Point Goals_Campbellsville 4-13 (Tyre.Duncan 2-3, Fugate 1-2, Kennedy 1-2, E.Jones 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Faulkner 0-2, Rawlins 0-2), Morehead St. 8-24 (Maughmer 3-6, Scott 2-3, Thomas 2-7, Thelwell 1-1, Cole 0-2, Wolfe 0-2, Redding 0-3). Rebounds_Campbellsville 21 (W.Bryan, Faulkner 4), Morehead St. 42 (Maughmer, Thomas 7). Assists_Campbellsville 10 (McDaniels 3), Morehead St. 22 (Maughmer, Redding 5). Total Fouls_Campbellsville 16, Morehead St. 12. A_1,011 (6,500).
