FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicholson335-120-34-110310
Dowuona111-20-01-3112
K.Cooper310-54-41-2234
Fitzgerald334-80-00-11210
Marshall366-168-81-41222
Johnson211-31-22-5353
Dupree151-41-24-7123
Boyd120-60-00-0100
Johal80-10-00-1010
Totals20018-5714-1913-34101954

Percentages: FG .316, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Fitzgerald 2-3, Marshall 2-9, Dupree 0-1, Johal 0-1, K.Cooper 0-1, Nicholson 0-1, Boyd 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Nicholson).

Turnovers: 9 (Dowuona 2, Johal 2, Johnson 2, K.Cooper 2, Nicholson).

Steals: 5 (Marshall 3, Boyd, Nicholson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome288-181-14-110317
T.Cooper334-61-30-51039
Hollowell303-104-40-41313
Potter334-81-22-72211
Wolfe231-21-22-2123
Hall242-32-40-0117
Sebree171-40-00-3012
Bryan122-21-21-1125
Totals20025-5311-189-33161767

Percentages: FG .472, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hollowell 3-10, Potter 2-3, Hall 1-1, Sebree 0-1, T.Cooper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 6).

Turnovers: 9 (Broome 3, Wolfe 2, Hollowell, Potter, Sebree, T.Cooper).

Steals: 8 (Broome 3, Sebree 2, Bryan, Hall, Hollowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee St.322254
Morehead St.412667

A_1,388 (6,500).

