|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicholson
|33
|5-12
|0-3
|4-11
|0
|3
|10
|Dowuona
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Cooper
|31
|0-5
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|4
|Fitzgerald
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Marshall
|36
|6-16
|8-8
|1-4
|1
|2
|22
|Johnson
|21
|1-3
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|5
|3
|Dupree
|15
|1-4
|1-2
|4-7
|1
|2
|3
|Boyd
|12
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Johal
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-57
|14-19
|13-34
|10
|19
|54
Percentages: FG .316, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Fitzgerald 2-3, Marshall 2-9, Dupree 0-1, Johal 0-1, K.Cooper 0-1, Nicholson 0-1, Boyd 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Nicholson).
Turnovers: 9 (Dowuona 2, Johal 2, Johnson 2, K.Cooper 2, Nicholson).
Steals: 5 (Marshall 3, Boyd, Nicholson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|28
|8-18
|1-1
|4-11
|0
|3
|17
|T.Cooper
|33
|4-6
|1-3
|0-5
|10
|3
|9
|Hollowell
|30
|3-10
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|13
|Potter
|33
|4-8
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|11
|Wolfe
|23
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|2
|3
|Hall
|24
|2-3
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|7
|Sebree
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Bryan
|12
|2-2
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|11-18
|9-33
|16
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .472, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hollowell 3-10, Potter 2-3, Hall 1-1, Sebree 0-1, T.Cooper 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 6).
Turnovers: 9 (Broome 3, Wolfe 2, Hollowell, Potter, Sebree, T.Cooper).
Steals: 8 (Broome 3, Sebree 2, Bryan, Hall, Hollowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee St.
|32
|22
|—
|54
|Morehead St.
|41
|26
|—
|67
A_1,388 (6,500).