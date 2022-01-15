|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|20
|4-10
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|5
|13
|T.Cooper
|35
|4-8
|2-4
|0-6
|8
|1
|10
|Hollowell
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Potter
|33
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Wolfe
|28
|3-5
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Hall
|22
|4-4
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|14
|Bryan
|14
|1-2
|0-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|Sebree
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Claude
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Thelwell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|13-19
|5-29
|14
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Hall 3-3, Hollowell 3-5, Wolfe 1-1, Potter 1-4, Sebree 0-2, T.Cooper 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Broome 4, T.Cooper 3, Sebree 2, Wolfe 2, Bryan, Claude, Hollowell).
Steals: 4 (Hall 2, Potter, Wolfe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|27
|6-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|12
|Nicholson
|37
|8-12
|2-3
|3-11
|2
|4
|18
|K.Cooper
|36
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|2
|6
|Fitzgerald
|36
|4-8
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|4
|15
|Marshall
|19
|4-12
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Boyd
|23
|1-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Dowuona
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Johal
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|7-8
|5-24
|14
|19
|64
Percentages: FG .491, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Fitzgerald 3-5, K.Cooper 0-1, Boyd 0-4, Marshall 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dowuona, Johnson, Nicholson).
Turnovers: 11 (Fitzgerald 3, Marshall 3, Nicholson 2, Boyd, Johal, Johnson).
Steals: 8 (K.Cooper 4, Boyd, Dowuona, Johnson, Marshall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morehead St.
|41
|30
|—
|71
|Tennessee St.
|31
|33
|—
|64
A_231 (10,500).