FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome204-105-60-30513
T.Cooper354-82-40-68110
Hollowell283-60-00-0019
Potter332-82-20-3207
Wolfe283-51-11-4208
Hall224-43-40-31314
Bryan141-20-22-5012
Sebree122-40-01-3024
Claude52-30-01-1014
Thelwell30-00-00-1100
Totals20025-5013-195-29141471

Percentages: FG .500, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Hall 3-3, Hollowell 3-5, Wolfe 1-1, Potter 1-4, Sebree 0-2, T.Cooper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Broome 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Broome 4, T.Cooper 3, Sebree 2, Wolfe 2, Bryan, Claude, Hollowell).

Steals: 4 (Hall 2, Potter, Wolfe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson276-70-01-30212
Nicholson378-122-33-112418
K.Cooper363-50-00-2726
Fitzgerald364-84-41-31415
Marshall194-121-10-3139
Boyd231-90-00-2112
Dowuona190-10-00-0130
Johal31-10-00-0102
Totals20027-557-85-24141964

Percentages: FG .491, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Fitzgerald 3-5, K.Cooper 0-1, Boyd 0-4, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dowuona, Johnson, Nicholson).

Turnovers: 11 (Fitzgerald 3, Marshall 3, Nicholson 2, Boyd, Johal, Johnson).

Steals: 8 (K.Cooper 4, Boyd, Dowuona, Johnson, Marshall).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morehead St.413071
Tennessee St.313364

A_231 (10,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

