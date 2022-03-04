FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goldman311-60-00-4033
White346-100-00-40114
Davidson353-70-01-5327
Pettway213-65-60-31211
Wood244-90-01-5318
Clay303-120-00-2427
Sylla191-30-01-5102
Gettelfinger20-12-30-1012
Gilliam21-10-00-0002
Quest20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-557-93-29121356

Percentages: FG .400, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (White 2-3, Davidson 1-2, Clay 1-3, Goldman 1-6, Gettelfinger 0-1, Wood 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pettway 2, Sylla 2, Goldman).

Turnovers: 9 (Pettway 3, White 2, Davidson, Goldman, Sylla, Wood).

Steals: 3 (Clay, Davidson, Pettway).

Technical Fouls: coach John Pelphrey, 11:26 second.

FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome257-151-33-93215
Cooper324-84-41-37014
Hall244-94-41-41014
Potter275-90-01-63214
Wolfe201-40-02-3032
Sebree200-42-20-3122
Hollowell183-80-00-3009
Bryan150-20-02-5100
Thelwell151-31-21-2103
May20-10-00-0000
Redding20-10-00-0010
Totals20025-6412-1511-38171073

Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Potter 4-6, Hollowell 3-7, Cooper 2-5, Hall 2-5, May 0-1, Redding 0-1, Thelwell 0-1, Sebree 0-2, Wolfe 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Bryan, Sebree).

Turnovers: 6 (Wolfe 2, Broome, Potter, Sebree, Thelwell).

Steals: 3 (Cooper, Hall, Thelwell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee Tech263056
Morehead St.324173

A_591 (10,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

