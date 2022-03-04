|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goldman
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|3
|White
|34
|6-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|14
|Davidson
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|7
|Pettway
|21
|3-6
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Wood
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|8
|Clay
|30
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|Sylla
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|2
|Gettelfinger
|2
|0-1
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Gilliam
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Quest
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|7-9
|3-29
|12
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .400, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (White 2-3, Davidson 1-2, Clay 1-3, Goldman 1-6, Gettelfinger 0-1, Wood 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Pettway 2, Sylla 2, Goldman).
Turnovers: 9 (Pettway 3, White 2, Davidson, Goldman, Sylla, Wood).
Steals: 3 (Clay, Davidson, Pettway).
Technical Fouls: coach John Pelphrey, 11:26 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|25
|7-15
|1-3
|3-9
|3
|2
|15
|Cooper
|32
|4-8
|4-4
|1-3
|7
|0
|14
|Hall
|24
|4-9
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|14
|Potter
|27
|5-9
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|14
|Wolfe
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Sebree
|20
|0-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Hollowell
|18
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Bryan
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|0
|Thelwell
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|May
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Redding
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-64
|12-15
|11-38
|17
|10
|73
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Potter 4-6, Hollowell 3-7, Cooper 2-5, Hall 2-5, May 0-1, Redding 0-1, Thelwell 0-1, Sebree 0-2, Wolfe 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Broome 3, Bryan, Sebree).
Turnovers: 6 (Wolfe 2, Broome, Potter, Sebree, Thelwell).
Steals: 3 (Cooper, Hall, Thelwell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee Tech
|26
|30
|—
|56
|Morehead St.
|32
|41
|—
|73
A_591 (10,000).