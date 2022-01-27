FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome3710-181-45-110021
Cooper416-120-22-93314
Hollowell354-140-12-43211
Potter333-105-72-101511
Wolfe352-44-52-5139
Hall271-61-20-0324
Sebree101-22-21-2114
Bryan70-10-01-1020
Totals22527-6713-2315-42121874

Percentages: FG .403, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Hollowell 3-10, Cooper 2-4, Wolfe 1-1, Hall 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Potter 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 5, Hall).

Turnovers: 10 (Potter 3, Broome 2, Wolfe 2, Bryan, Hall, Sebree).

Steals: 5 (Wolfe 2, Cooper, Hall, Potter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SE MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Patterson286-90-02-60312
Branson242-43-52-3248
Nicholas364-84-61-91312
Reed384-141-22-63311
N.Russell392-90-12-9424
Harris299-140-00-11222
Akenten171-60-00-2012
C.Thompson100-10-00-1100
S.Thompson41-10-00-0122
Totals22529-668-149-37132073

Percentages: FG .439, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Harris 4-6, Reed 2-8, Branson 1-2, Nicholas 0-1, Akenten 0-4, N.Russell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Thompson).

Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, N.Russell 2, Akenten, Branson, Reed, S.Thompson).

Steals: 5 (Reed 4, Patterson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morehead St.29351074
SE Missouri3628973

A_1,325 (6,972).

