|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|37
|10-18
|1-4
|5-11
|0
|0
|21
|Cooper
|41
|6-12
|0-2
|2-9
|3
|3
|14
|Hollowell
|35
|4-14
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|2
|11
|Potter
|33
|3-10
|5-7
|2-10
|1
|5
|11
|Wolfe
|35
|2-4
|4-5
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Hall
|27
|1-6
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|4
|Sebree
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Bryan
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-67
|13-23
|15-42
|12
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .403, FT .565.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Hollowell 3-10, Cooper 2-4, Wolfe 1-1, Hall 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Potter 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Broome 5, Hall).
Turnovers: 10 (Potter 3, Broome 2, Wolfe 2, Bryan, Hall, Sebree).
Steals: 5 (Wolfe 2, Cooper, Hall, Potter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|28
|6-9
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|12
|Branson
|24
|2-4
|3-5
|2-3
|2
|4
|8
|Nicholas
|36
|4-8
|4-6
|1-9
|1
|3
|12
|Reed
|38
|4-14
|1-2
|2-6
|3
|3
|11
|N.Russell
|39
|2-9
|0-1
|2-9
|4
|2
|4
|Harris
|29
|9-14
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|22
|Akenten
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|C.Thompson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Thompson
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|225
|29-66
|8-14
|9-37
|13
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .439, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Harris 4-6, Reed 2-8, Branson 1-2, Nicholas 0-1, Akenten 0-4, N.Russell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (S.Thompson).
Turnovers: 9 (Harris 3, N.Russell 2, Akenten, Branson, Reed, S.Thompson).
Steals: 5 (Reed 4, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morehead St.
|29
|35
|10
|—
|74
|SE Missouri
|36
|28
|9
|—
|73
A_1,325 (6,972).