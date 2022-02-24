|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Broome
|24
|8-10
|2-5
|0-9
|0
|3
|18
|Cooper
|29
|3-4
|0-1
|0-3
|4
|2
|8
|Hollowell
|16
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Potter
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|7
|Wolfe
|21
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|8
|Hall
|26
|6-10
|0-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|14
|Sebree
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Thelwell
|19
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Bryan
|16
|4-5
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|1
|10
|May
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Redding
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-55
|7-14
|4-32
|18
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .582, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Sebree 2-2, Wolfe 2-2, Cooper 2-3, Hall 2-4, May 1-1, Potter 1-5, Hollowell 1-7, Broome 0-1, Thelwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Broome 5, Hall 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Thelwell 3, Hollowell 2, Broome, Bryan, Cooper, Potter, Sebree).
Steals: 8 (Hall 2, Thelwell 2, Broome, Bryan, Cooper, Hollowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bizimana
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Friday
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|5
|4
|Charles
|32
|2-10
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Lane
|35
|2-9
|4-7
|0-5
|0
|0
|9
|Luers
|36
|7-14
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Rufino Bolis
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|4
|Schnyders
|17
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Shumpert
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-51
|10-15
|6-24
|7
|14
|46
Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Lane 1-2, Charles 1-6, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Bizimana 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lane, Rufino Bolis).
Turnovers: 17 (Luers 4, Bizimana 3, Friday 3, Rufino Bolis 3, Schnyders 2, Charles, Shumpert).
Steals: 6 (Shumpert 3, Charles, Luers, Schnyders).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morehead St.
|33
|49
|—
|82
|E. Illinois
|22
|24
|—
|46
A_832 (5,400).