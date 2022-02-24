FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Broome248-102-50-90318
Cooper293-40-10-3428
Hollowell161-72-20-2225
Potter263-70-00-4127
Wolfe213-30-00-1208
Hall266-100-20-24214
Sebree192-30-00-1206
Thelwell191-51-20-2223
Bryan164-52-24-80110
May21-10-00-0013
Redding20-00-00-0100
Totals20032-557-144-32181582

Percentages: FG .582, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Sebree 2-2, Wolfe 2-2, Cooper 2-3, Hall 2-4, May 1-1, Potter 1-5, Hollowell 1-7, Broome 0-1, Thelwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Broome 5, Hall 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Thelwell 3, Hollowell 2, Broome, Bryan, Cooper, Potter, Sebree).

Steals: 8 (Hall 2, Thelwell 2, Broome, Bryan, Cooper, Hollowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bizimana211-60-01-5022
Friday232-50-02-4254
Charles322-102-30-0127
Lane352-94-70-5009
Luers367-141-10-43115
Rufino Bolis252-60-03-5134
Schnyders171-11-20-1013
Shumpert110-02-20-0002
Totals20017-5110-156-2471446

Percentages: FG .333, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Lane 1-2, Charles 1-6, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Bizimana 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lane, Rufino Bolis).

Turnovers: 17 (Luers 4, Bizimana 3, Friday 3, Rufino Bolis 3, Schnyders 2, Charles, Shumpert).

Steals: 6 (Shumpert 3, Charles, Luers, Schnyders).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morehead St.334982
E. Illinois222446

A_832 (5,400).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

