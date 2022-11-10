|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAMPBELLSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kennedy
|24
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|7
|Rawlins
|26
|5-10
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Stepp
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Tyre.Duncan
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|6
|McDaniels
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|W.Bryan
|16
|2-5
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Joyce
|15
|2-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Fugate
|13
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|E.Jones
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|Hurt
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Frye
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Faulkner
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Young
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|8-12
|2-21
|10
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Tyre.Duncan 2-3, Fugate 1-2, Kennedy 1-2, E.Jones 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Faulkner 0-2, Rawlins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 19 (Kennedy 5, Rawlins 3, Tyre.Duncan 3, E.Jones 2, Stepp 2, Frye, Hurt, Joyce, W.Bryan).
Steals: 3 (W.Bryan 2, Tyre.Duncan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gross
|17
|5-7
|5-8
|4-5
|0
|1
|15
|Maughmer
|26
|8-11
|1-1
|3-7
|5
|1
|20
|Redding
|19
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|5
|0
|4
|Thelwell
|27
|6-7
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|1
|14
|Wolfe
|23
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Scott
|30
|3-7
|2-5
|0-4
|1
|2
|10
|Thomas
|27
|4-11
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|1
|10
|L.Bryan
|15
|8-10
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|16
|Cole
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|R.Jones
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|40-75
|11-19
|15-42
|22
|12
|99
Percentages: FG .533, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Maughmer 3-6, Scott 2-3, Thomas 2-7, Thelwell 1-1, Cole 0-2, Wolfe 0-2, Redding 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gross 2, Cole, R.Jones, Thelwell).
Turnovers: 7 (Redding 2, L.Bryan, R.Jones, Scott, Thelwell, Wolfe).
Steals: 12 (Redding 3, Thomas 3, Scott 2, L.Bryan, Maughmer, Thelwell, Wolfe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Campbellsville
|27
|31
|—
|58
|Morehead St.
|52
|47
|—
|99
A_1,011 (6,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.