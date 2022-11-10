FGFTReb
CAMPBELLSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kennedy242-42-20-2147
Rawlins265-100-10-20110
Stepp171-40-00-1102
Tyre.Duncan182-70-01-2126
McDaniels162-30-00-1314
W.Bryan162-52-40-4026
Joyce152-52-20-0106
Fugate133-51-10-1218
E.Jones120-10-00-1000
Clarke112-20-00-2044
Hurt92-20-00-0114
Frye80-00-01-1000
Faulkner50-20-00-4000
Lee50-10-00-0000
Young50-11-20-0001
Totals20023-528-122-21101658

Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Tyre.Duncan 2-3, Fugate 1-2, Kennedy 1-2, E.Jones 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Faulkner 0-2, Rawlins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Kennedy 5, Rawlins 3, Tyre.Duncan 3, E.Jones 2, Stepp 2, Frye, Hurt, Joyce, W.Bryan).

Steals: 3 (W.Bryan 2, Tyre.Duncan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MOREHEAD ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gross175-75-84-50115
Maughmer268-111-13-75120
Redding192-80-02-4504
Thelwell276-71-20-54114
Wolfe233-92-20-1328
Scott303-72-50-41210
Thomas274-110-01-74110
L.Bryan158-100-03-40216
Cole80-20-01-4020
R.Jones81-30-11-1002
Totals20040-7511-1915-42221299

Percentages: FG .533, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Maughmer 3-6, Scott 2-3, Thomas 2-7, Thelwell 1-1, Cole 0-2, Wolfe 0-2, Redding 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gross 2, Cole, R.Jones, Thelwell).

Turnovers: 7 (Redding 2, L.Bryan, R.Jones, Scott, Thelwell, Wolfe).

Steals: 12 (Redding 3, Thomas 3, Scott 2, L.Bryan, Maughmer, Thelwell, Wolfe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Campbellsville273158
Morehead St.524799

A_1,011 (6,500).

