SC STATE (13-12)
Davis 5-7 3-3 13, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 3-10 0-0 8, Madlock 4-12 8-9 16, Croskey 5-14 2-4 15, Oliver-Hampton 4-6 2-2 10, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 1-2 1, Gary 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 16-20 66.
MORGAN ST. (8-12)
Venning 3-5 2-2 8, Miller 4-6 3-4 11, Moore 5-10 4-4 17, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Woods 0-2 1-2 1, Ware 2-9 1-2 6, Devonish 2-8 5-6 10, Grantsaan 5-6 1-3 13, Burke 2-2 0-0 4, McGee 1-3 2-2 4, Nnamene 0-1 0-2 0, Bowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 19-27 76.
Halftime_Morgan St. 38-35. 3-Point Goals_SC State 6-27 (Croskey 3-11, Edwards 2-8, Gary 1-5, Davis 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Madlock 0-1), Morgan St. 7-16 (Moore 3-6, Grantsaan 2-3, Devonish 1-1, Ware 1-5, McGee 0-1). Rebounds_SC State 26 (Oliver-Hampton 7), Morgan St. 32 (Miller 10). Assists_SC State 11 (Edwards 5), Morgan St. 15 (Devonish 6). Total Fouls_SC State 24, Morgan St. 19. A_1,789 (4,250).