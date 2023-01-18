HARTFORD (4-16)
Webley 1-4 1-2 3, Dunne 5-14 3-4 17, Henderson 6-13 0-1 13, McClain 5-14 9-10 21, Washington 0-1 1-2 1, Pavlidis 9-11 1-3 19, M.Hobbs 0-1 4-4 4, Jones 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 28-60 19-26 84.
MORGAN ST. (10-8)
Horner 2-2 0-0 5, Djonkam 5-6 1-2 11, Burke 11-18 7-8 31, K.Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 6-14 1-2 14, Thomas 7-14 0-1 15, McCullough 1-3 4-5 6, Lawson 2-2 0-0 5, Nnamene 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 36-64 13-19 92.
Halftime_Morgan St. 47-44. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 9-24 (Dunne 4-12, Jones 2-2, McClain 2-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Hobbs 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1), Morgan St. 7-16 (Burke 2-6, Horner 1-1, Lawson 1-1, K.Hobbs 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Miller 1-3, McCullough 0-1). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Hartford 22 (Pavlidis 6), Morgan St. 39 (Miller 11). Assists_Hartford 15 (Henderson 4), Morgan St. 15 (Miller 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 14, Morgan St. 21. A_1,125 (4,250).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.