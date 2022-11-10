FGFTReb
PENN ST.-GREATER ALLEGHENYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Phillips225-102-31-41212
Green261-40-10-0112
J.Miller201-30-02-3123
Killings244-103-31-21112
McArthur181-70-34-4002
Oliver202-81-22-3105
Gamble162-41-20-0056
Hartley140-20-01-1120
Jackson121-10-00-1022
Barlow110-10-00-2000
Drew101-30-00-1022
Flynn71-30-01-1003
Totals20019-587-1412-2271849

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Flynn 1-3, Gamble 1-3, J.Miller 1-3, Killings 1-4, Barlow 0-1, Hartley 0-1, Phillips 0-1, McArthur 0-2, Oliver 0-2, Green 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gamble, McArthur).

Turnovers: 38 (Phillips 7, J.Miller 5, Barlow 4, Gamble 4, Green 4, Oliver 4, McArthur 3, Flynn 2, Hartley 2, Killings 2).

Steals: 10 (McArthur 3, Phillips 2, Barlow, Drew, Gamble, Killings, Oliver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MORGAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Turner192-40-20-5244
Djonkam164-80-03-4138
Burke214-51-20-05010
M.Miller269-117-83-118327
McCullough207-82-20-34218
Thomas2810-154-42-32125
Nnamene160-11-22-5211
Hobbs156-70-01-23415
Lawson155-70-00-13211
Wiggins143-71-10-2117
Horner102-20-11-2024
Totals20052-7516-2212-383123130

Percentages: FG .693, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-17, .588 (Hobbs 3-3, McCullough 2-2, M.Miller 2-3, Lawson 1-1, Burke 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Djonkam 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Turner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamene 2, Turner 2, McCullough, Thomas).

Turnovers: 18 (McCullough 5, Lawson 3, Wiggins 3, M.Miller 2, Turner 2, Djonkam, Nnamene, Thomas).

Steals: 20 (M.Miller 5, McCullough 3, Thomas 3, Burke 2, Wiggins 2, Djonkam, Hobbs, Lawson, Nnamene, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Penn St.-Greater Allegheny292049
Morgan St.6763130

A_989 (4,250).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you