|Morocco
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Morocco, Ziyech, 4th minute; 2, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Hakimi), 23rd; 3, Canada, Aguerd, 40th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir; Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Hoilett, Canada, 7th; Osorio, Canada, 26th; Adekugbe, Canada, 45th+2; Vitoria, Canada, 84th.
Referee_Raphael Claus. Assistant Referees_Rodrigo Correa, Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis, Julio Bascunan Gonzalez. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.
A_43,102.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.