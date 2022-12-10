|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA (MD.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dike
|25
|0-3
|0-3
|2-9
|0
|1
|0
|Redding
|17
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Andrews
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|23
|0-6
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|0
|Perry
|20
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|9
|Kuzemka
|26
|2-6
|4-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Commander
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Brennan
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Faure
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Gibbs
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|12-46
|8-12
|7-25
|4
|14
|34
Percentages: FG .261, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Perry 1-2, Kuzemka 1-4, Redding 0-1, Brennan 0-2, Commander 0-2, Andrews 0-4, Jones 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dike 2, Redding).
Turnovers: 12 (Jones 4, Commander 2, Dike 2, Brennan, Faure, Kuzemka, Redding).
Steals: 11 (Jones 3, Brennan 2, Dike, Faure, Gibbs, Kuzemka, Perry, Redding).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barton
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|3-7
|2-4
|4-12
|1
|2
|8
|Tinsley
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|6-8
|2
|2
|6
|Lipscomb
|35
|4-6
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|12
|Thomas
|31
|1-6
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|4
|Gibson
|23
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|0
|9
|Cordilia
|21
|4-7
|4-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|12
|Gielen
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Adebayo
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-48
|11-14
|12-39
|10
|11
|51
Percentages: FG .375, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Lipscomb 2-2, Gibson 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Tinsley 0-1, Gielen 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cordilia, Jefferson).
Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 4, Gibson 3, Jefferson 3, Lipscomb 2, Adebayo, Barton, Cordilia).
Steals: 9 (Gibson 2, Lipscomb 2, Thomas 2, Gielen, Jefferson, Tinsley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola (Md.)
|10
|24
|—
|34
|Mount St. Mary's
|24
|27
|—
|51
A_2,002 (3,500).
