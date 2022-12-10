FGFTReb
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dike250-30-32-9010
Redding171-42-20-3024
Andrews231-70-01-1032
Jones230-60-00-6110
Perry203-52-20-0109
Kuzemka262-64-51-2019
Commander201-40-00-0112
Brennan171-60-02-2032
Faure152-40-01-1024
Gibbs81-10-00-1002
Alexander60-00-00-0100
Totals20012-468-127-2541434

Percentages: FG .261, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Perry 1-2, Kuzemka 1-4, Redding 0-1, Brennan 0-2, Commander 0-2, Andrews 0-4, Jones 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dike 2, Redding).

Turnovers: 12 (Jones 4, Commander 2, Dike 2, Brennan, Faure, Kuzemka, Redding).

Steals: 11 (Jones 3, Brennan 2, Dike, Faure, Gibbs, Kuzemka, Perry, Redding).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARY'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barton160-50-00-0000
Jefferson263-72-44-12128
Tinsley313-90-06-8226
Lipscomb354-62-20-52212
Thomas311-61-20-3314
Gibson233-52-21-5209
Cordilia214-74-41-60212
Gielen140-30-00-0020
Adebayo30-00-00-0000
Totals20018-4811-1412-39101151

Percentages: FG .375, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Lipscomb 2-2, Gibson 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Tinsley 0-1, Gielen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cordilia, Jefferson).

Turnovers: 15 (Thomas 4, Gibson 3, Jefferson 3, Lipscomb 2, Adebayo, Barton, Cordilia).

Steals: 9 (Gibson 2, Lipscomb 2, Thomas 2, Gielen, Jefferson, Tinsley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola (Md.)102434
Mount St. Mary's242751

A_2,002 (3,500).

