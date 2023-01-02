FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARY'S
Jefferson171-30-00-4102
Tinsley367-130-03-53016
Benjamin356-125-62-56119
Leffew385-120-00-21113
Lipscomb272-40-00-5125
Barton262-40-00-2024
Gibson191-62-20-3245
Cordilia20-00-00-0010
Totals20024-547-85-26141164

Percentages: FG .444, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Leffew 3-8, Tinsley 2-4, Benjamin 2-5, Lipscomb 1-2, Gibson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 5, Jefferson 4, Lipscomb 2, Tinsley 2, Gibson, Leffew).

Steals: 9 (Gibson 3, Tinsley 3, Lipscomb 2, Jefferson).

Technical Fouls: None.


CANISIUS
Okpoh90-00-00-2000
Henderson323-122-32-3239
Long212-42-20-5307
Moultrie255-100-00-12211
Staveskie172-70-01-3105
J.Fritz314-90-02-3229
Gadsden244-90-03-10229
Maslennikov192-62-25-8106
Dinkins142-50-00-1014
Uijtendaal80-10-00-0010
Totals20024-636-713-36131160

Percentages: FG .381, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Long 1-1, J.Fritz 1-3, Moultrie 1-3, Staveskie 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Gadsden 1-5, Uijtendaal 0-1, Dinkins 0-2, Maslennikov 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gadsden, Long, Okpoh, Staveskie).

Turnovers: 16 (Long 6, Uijtendaal 3, Dinkins 2, Henderson 2, Maslennikov, Moultrie, Staveskie).

Steals: 10 (Henderson 3, J.Fritz 3, Gadsden, Long, Staveskie, Uijtendaal).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mount St. Mary's362864
Canisius263460

A_945 (2,400).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

