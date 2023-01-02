MOUNT ST. MARY'S (6-9)
Jefferson 1-3 0-0 2, Tinsley 7-13 0-0 16, Benjamin 6-12 5-6 19, Leffew 5-12 0-0 13, Lipscomb 2-4 0-0 5, Barton 2-4 0-0 4, Gibson 1-6 2-2 5, Cordilia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 7-8 64.
CANISIUS (2-11)
Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 3-12 2-3 9, Long 2-4 2-2 7, Moultrie 5-10 0-0 11, Staveskie 2-7 0-0 5, J.Fritz 4-9 0-0 9, Gadsden 4-9 0-0 9, Maslennikov 2-6 2-2 6, Dinkins 2-5 0-0 4, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 6-7 60.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary's 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary's 9-22 (Leffew 3-8, Tinsley 2-4, Benjamin 2-5, Lipscomb 1-2, Gibson 1-3), Canisius 6-24 (Long 1-1, J.Fritz 1-3, Moultrie 1-3, Staveskie 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Gadsden 1-5, Uijtendaal 0-1, Dinkins 0-2, Maslennikov 0-2). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary's 26 (Tinsley, Benjamin, Lipscomb 5), Canisius 36 (Gadsden 10). Assists_Mount St. Mary's 14 (Benjamin 6), Canisius 13 (Long 3). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary's 11, Canisius 11. A_945 (2,400).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.