CANISIUS (10-20)
J.Fritz 3-12 2-2 8, Gadsden 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 6-18 5-6 20, Long 4-9 3-3 12, Staveskie 6-14 2-2 14, Dinkins 2-7 0-0 5, Maslennikov 1-2 0-0 3, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 12-13 66.
MOUNT ST. MARY'S (13-19)
Jefferson 2-7 1-4 5, Tinsley 4-5 0-4 10, Benjamin 6-16 0-0 13, Leffew 6-15 0-0 15, Thomas 3-4 0-0 8, Cordilia 4-7 0-0 8, Lipscomb 2-5 1-2 5, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 1-1 1-2 3, Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 3-12 67.
Halftime_Canisius 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 6-23 (Henderson 3-5, Maslennikov 1-1, Dinkins 1-2, Long 1-4, Gadsden 0-1, J.Fritz 0-3, Uijtendaal 0-3, Staveskie 0-4), Mount St. Mary's 8-22 (Leffew 3-7, Tinsley 2-2, Thomas 2-3, Benjamin 1-7, Cordilia 0-1, Lipscomb 0-2). Rebounds_Canisius 33 (Long 12), Mount St. Mary's 41 (Jefferson 14). Assists_Canisius 19 (J.Fritz 9), Mount St. Mary's 17 (Tinsley, Benjamin 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 10, Mount St. Mary's 16.
