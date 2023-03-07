FGFTReb
CANISIUSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Fritz403-122-23-6938
Gadsden342-50-01-6114
Henderson386-185-63-41120
Long344-93-32-124112
Staveskie386-142-20-13114
Dinkins162-70-00-1005
Maslennikov121-20-00-3033
Uijtendaal90-40-00-0100
Okpoh40-00-00-0000
Totals22524-7112-139-33191066

Percentages: FG .338, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Henderson 3-5, Maslennikov 1-1, Dinkins 1-2, Long 1-4, Gadsden 0-1, J.Fritz 0-3, Uijtendaal 0-3, Staveskie 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Long 3, Staveskie 2, Gadsden, J.Fritz).

Steals: 4 (Dinkins, Henderson, J.Fritz, Long).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARY'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jefferson272-71-44-14015
Tinsley344-50-43-115210
Benjamin396-160-00-15113
Leffew406-150-00-32315
Thomas343-40-00-2038
Cordilia244-70-02-5148
Lipscomb182-51-21-4425
Barton50-00-00-1000
Adebayo31-11-20-0003
Gibson10-00-00-0000
Totals22528-603-1210-41171667

Percentages: FG .467, FT .250.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Leffew 3-7, Tinsley 2-2, Thomas 2-3, Benjamin 1-7, Cordilia 0-1, Lipscomb 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jefferson).

Turnovers: 14 (Benjamin 3, Cordilia 3, Leffew 3, Adebayo, Gibson, Jefferson, Lipscomb, Thomas).

Steals: 1 (Thomas).

Technical Fouls: Thomas, 13:50 first.

Canisius3328566
Mount St. Mary's2635667

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you