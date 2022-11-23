FGFTReb
MOUNT ST. MARY'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jefferson235-72-53-104412
Tinsley232-40-02-3044
Benjamin328-211-21-46119
Leffew343-80-00-1327
Thomas324-102-21-21112
Barton221-30-21-5232
Gibson192-50-00-2135
Lipscomb72-20-00-2106
Cordilia60-02-21-2212
Adebayo20-10-00-1000
Totals20027-617-139-32201969

Percentages: FG .443, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-3, Leffew 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley).

Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Barton 2, Leffew 2, Lipscomb).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman172-30-03-7004
Avdalovic302-70-00-3106
Beard318-110-02-52116
Ivy-Curry266-153-30-01315
Williams312-78-114-100412
Denson231-70-02-7042
Blake134-70-30-1009
Martindale110-21-10-0121
Odum90-20-01-3000
Outlaw90-10-00-1020
Totals20025-6212-1812-3751665

Percentages: FG .403, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Avdalovic 2-6, Blake 1-3, Odum 0-1, Beard 0-2, Denson 0-2, Martindale 0-2, Ivy-Curry 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake 2, Beard, Denson, Outlaw).

Turnovers: 12 (Avdalovic 2, Beard 2, Martindale 2, Outlaw 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Denson 2, Martindale 2, Williams 2, Ivy-Curry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mount St. Mary's373269
Pacific333265

A_944 (6,150).

