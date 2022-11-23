|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOUNT ST. MARY'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jefferson
|23
|5-7
|2-5
|3-10
|4
|4
|12
|Tinsley
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|Benjamin
|32
|8-21
|1-2
|1-4
|6
|1
|19
|Leffew
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|7
|Thomas
|32
|4-10
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|12
|Barton
|22
|1-3
|0-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|2
|Gibson
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Lipscomb
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Cordilia
|6
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Adebayo
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|7-13
|9-32
|20
|19
|69
Percentages: FG .443, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Lipscomb 2-2, Benjamin 2-5, Thomas 2-6, Gibson 1-3, Leffew 1-5, Adebayo 0-1, Tinsley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Barton 2, Leffew, Tinsley).
Turnovers: 13 (Leffew 3, Barton 2, Cordilia 2, Tinsley 2, Benjamin, Gibson, Jefferson, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Barton 2, Leffew 2, Lipscomb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|17
|2-3
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|4
|Avdalovic
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Beard
|31
|8-11
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|1
|16
|Ivy-Curry
|26
|6-15
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|15
|Williams
|31
|2-7
|8-11
|4-10
|0
|4
|12
|Denson
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|4
|2
|Blake
|13
|4-7
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Martindale
|11
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|Odum
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Outlaw
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|12-18
|12-37
|5
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .403, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Avdalovic 2-6, Blake 1-3, Odum 0-1, Beard 0-2, Denson 0-2, Martindale 0-2, Ivy-Curry 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake 2, Beard, Denson, Outlaw).
Turnovers: 12 (Avdalovic 2, Beard 2, Martindale 2, Outlaw 2, Denson, Ivy-Curry, Odum, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Denson 2, Martindale 2, Williams 2, Ivy-Curry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mount St. Mary's
|37
|32
|—
|69
|Pacific
|33
|32
|—
|65
A_944 (6,150).
