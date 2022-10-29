|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Murray St.
|0
|6
|6
|7
|—
|19
Second Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 25, 04:04
MURR_Brooks 5 run (kick failed), 01:40
Third Quarter
MURR_FG Baum 47, 07:39
MURR_FG Baum 41, 04:53
Fourth Quarter
MURR_Jones 14 run (Webber kick), 13:22
|TNST
|MURR
|First downs
|16
|11
|Rushes-yards
|28-77
|39-194
|Passing
|246
|89
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-39-1
|8-17-0
|Return Yards
|53
|62
|Punts-Avg.
|7-45.9
|6-38.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|13-89
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|28:19
|31:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee St., Ja. Rouse 14-84, De. Bryant 1-11, De. Starling 3-5, Ma. Phillips 1-(minus 5), Dr. Ellis 9-(minus 18). Murray St., Da. Witherspoon 28-99, Co. Jones 9-88, La. Brooks 1-5, Lu. Maue 1-2.
PASSING_Tennessee St., Dr. Ellis 20-34-1-230, De. Bryant 2-5-0-16. Murray St., Ja. Stinson 8-17-0-89.
RECEIVING_Tennessee St., JJ. Holloman 9-94, Da. Davis 3-48, Ja. Rouse 1-33, Ch. Brenson 3-28, Jo. Trueheart 1-19, Jy. Smith 1-18, Ra. Rose 1-8, De. Starling 1-5, Jo. Roberts IV 2-(minus 7). Murray St., Ta. Shields 2-50, De. Dallas 2-24, La. Brooks 3-10, Ja. Saathoff 1-5.
