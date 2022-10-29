Tennessee St.03003
Murray St.066719

Second Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 25, 04:04

MURR_Brooks 5 run (kick failed), 01:40

Third Quarter

MURR_FG Baum 47, 07:39

MURR_FG Baum 41, 04:53

Fourth Quarter

MURR_Jones 14 run (Webber kick), 13:22

TNSTMURR
First downs1611
Rushes-yards28-7739-194
Passing24689
Comp-Att-Int22-39-18-17-0
Return Yards5362
Punts-Avg.7-45.96-38.2
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalty-Yards13-897-55
Time of Possession28:1931:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee St., Ja. Rouse 14-84, De. Bryant 1-11, De. Starling 3-5, Ma. Phillips 1-(minus 5), Dr. Ellis 9-(minus 18). Murray St., Da. Witherspoon 28-99, Co. Jones 9-88, La. Brooks 1-5, Lu. Maue 1-2.

PASSING_Tennessee St., Dr. Ellis 20-34-1-230, De. Bryant 2-5-0-16. Murray St., Ja. Stinson 8-17-0-89.

RECEIVING_Tennessee St., JJ. Holloman 9-94, Da. Davis 3-48, Ja. Rouse 1-33, Ch. Brenson 3-28, Jo. Trueheart 1-19, Jy. Smith 1-18, Ra. Rose 1-8, De. Starling 1-5, Jo. Roberts IV 2-(minus 7). Murray St., Ta. Shields 2-50, De. Dallas 2-24, La. Brooks 3-10, Ja. Saathoff 1-5.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

