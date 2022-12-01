ILLINOIS ST. (2-6)
Lewis 5-12 2-2 13, McChesney 5-7 0-0 11, Burford 2-8 1-1 6, Knight 8-13 2-2 20, Poindexter 5-11 0-0 13, Kasubke 2-4 0-1 4, Petrakis 0-3 0-0 0, Sandage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 5-6 67.
MURRAY ST. (4-3)
Burns 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 6-11 3-6 16, White 4-13 2-4 11, Perry 6-13 4-4 20, Wood 5-13 1-1 12, Anderson 4-6 0-0 9, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-15 70.
Halftime_Murray St. 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 8-28 (Poindexter 3-8, Knight 2-4, Burford 1-2, McChesney 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2, Sandage 0-2), Murray St. 8-26 (Perry 4-8, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, White 1-5, Wood 1-6, Moore 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Fouled Out_McChesney. Rebounds_Illinois St. 31 (Knight 12), Murray St. 31 (Burns 10). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Poindexter 4), Murray St. 11 (Wood 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 16, Murray St. 10. A_5,471 (8,602).
