MISSOURI ST. (11-11)
Mogbo 5-8 0-1 10, Mason 7-14 6-6 22, Mayo 5-9 2-3 13, Clay 7-14 0-1 14, Graham 2-9 0-0 6, C.Moore 2-7 2-4 6, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-15 71.
MURRAY ST. (12-10)
Burns 2-6 8-8 12, Smith 6-11 4-4 16, B.Moore 6-9 4-4 17, Perry 6-15 3-4 17, Wood 1-4 0-0 3, White 3-6 2-4 9, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 21-24 74.
Halftime_Murray St. 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Missouri St. 5-19 (Mason 2-5, Graham 2-6, Mayo 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, Clay 0-2, C.Moore 0-2), Murray St. 5-15 (Perry 2-8, B.Moore 1-1, White 1-2, Wood 1-3, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Missouri St. 34 (Mogbo 16), Murray St. 27 (Burns 7). Assists_Missouri St. 8 (Mason 4), Murray St. 9 (Perry, Wood 3). Total Fouls_Missouri St. 18, Murray St. 13. A_6,712 (8,602).
