LINDSEY WILSON (0-1)
Jac.Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Mumford 3-9 0-0 6, Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Jordan 0-6 0-0 0, Lewis 4-5 0-2 8, Edmond 3-6 2-2 8, Cundiff 3-6 2-2 10, Harlan 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Ribeiro 1-3 0-0 2, Malesevic 4-6 0-1 8, Davis 0-2 0-2 0, Tinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 4-9 53.
MURRAY ST. (1-1)
Burns 7-8 6-10 20, White 3-6 0-0 7, Anderson 3-7 4-4 10, Perry 7-11 0-0 18, Wood 5-7 1-2 13, Moore 2-4 1-3 5, Morgan 2-4 1-2 7, Murray 3-7 0-0 6, Stacker 2-3 0-0 4, Jax.Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Lestin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 13-21 90.
Halftime_Murray St. 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Lindsey Wilson 5-15 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Murray St. 9-15 (Perry 4-4, Morgan 2-4, Wood 2-4, White 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Jax.Edwards 0-1). Rebounds_Lindsey Wilson 23 (Edmond 8), Murray St. 32 (Burns 9). Assists_Lindsey Wilson 11 (Lewis 4), Murray St. 20 (Wood 5). Total Fouls_Lindsey Wilson 17, Murray St. 12. A_4,457 (8,602).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.