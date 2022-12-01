FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis435-122-21-62213
McChesney285-70-00-01511
Burford312-81-10-6236
Knight448-132-22-121120
Poindexter405-110-01-44213
Kasubke152-40-10-1014
Petrakis120-30-00-1020
Sandage120-20-00-1100
Totals22527-605-64-31111667

Percentages: FG .450, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Poindexter 3-8, Knight 2-4, Burford 1-2, McChesney 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2, Sandage 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight, Lewis, McChesney).

Turnovers: 13 (Burford 3, Poindexter 3, Kasubke 2, Knight 2, McChesney 2, Lewis).

Steals: 7 (Knight 2, Lewis 2, Burford, McChesney, Sandage).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MURRAY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns371-30-03-10232
Smith356-113-61-30316
White344-132-41-41111
Perry406-134-40-33120
Wood455-131-10-54112
Anderson174-60-00-3019
Moore100-10-00-0100
Morgan70-10-02-3000
Totals22526-6110-157-31111070

Percentages: FG .426, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Perry 4-8, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, White 1-5, Wood 1-6, Moore 0-1, Morgan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morgan, White).

Turnovers: 8 (Perry 3, Anderson, Morgan, Smith, White, Wood).

Steals: 2 (Burns, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St.2735567
Murray St.3527870

A_5,471 (8,602).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you