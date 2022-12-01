|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|43
|5-12
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|13
|McChesney
|28
|5-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|11
|Burford
|31
|2-8
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|3
|6
|Knight
|44
|8-13
|2-2
|2-12
|1
|1
|20
|Poindexter
|40
|5-11
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|13
|Kasubke
|15
|2-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Petrakis
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Sandage
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-60
|5-6
|4-31
|11
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .450, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Poindexter 3-8, Knight 2-4, Burford 1-2, McChesney 1-3, Lewis 1-5, Kasubke 0-2, Petrakis 0-2, Sandage 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight, Lewis, McChesney).
Turnovers: 13 (Burford 3, Poindexter 3, Kasubke 2, Knight 2, McChesney 2, Lewis).
Steals: 7 (Knight 2, Lewis 2, Burford, McChesney, Sandage).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|37
|1-3
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|3
|2
|Smith
|35
|6-11
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|White
|34
|4-13
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|11
|Perry
|40
|6-13
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|20
|Wood
|45
|5-13
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|1
|12
|Anderson
|17
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|9
|Moore
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-61
|10-15
|7-31
|11
|10
|70
Percentages: FG .426, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Perry 4-8, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, White 1-5, Wood 1-6, Moore 0-1, Morgan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morgan, White).
Turnovers: 8 (Perry 3, Anderson, Morgan, Smith, White, Wood).
Steals: 2 (Burns, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois St.
|27
|35
|5
|—
|67
|Murray St.
|35
|27
|8
|—
|70
A_5,471 (8,602).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.