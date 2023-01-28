|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mogbo
|33
|5-8
|0-1
|7-16
|1
|3
|10
|Mason
|39
|7-14
|6-6
|0-4
|4
|2
|22
|Mayo
|29
|5-9
|2-3
|2-3
|1
|4
|13
|Clay
|37
|7-14
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|4
|14
|Graham
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|C.Moore
|20
|2-7
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|6
|Ridgnal
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|10-15
|14-34
|8
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .452, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Mason 2-5, Graham 2-6, Mayo 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, C.Moore 0-2, Clay 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Clay, Graham, Mayo, Mogbo).
Turnovers: 9 (Mason 4, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Graham).
Steals: 5 (C.Moore 2, Graham 2, Mogbo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|29
|2-6
|8-8
|3-7
|0
|4
|12
|Smith
|30
|6-11
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|16
|B.Moore
|32
|6-9
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|17
|Perry
|38
|6-15
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|0
|17
|Wood
|37
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|3
|White
|26
|3-6
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Morgan
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|21-24
|7-27
|9
|13
|74
Percentages: FG .471, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perry 2-8, B.Moore 1-1, White 1-2, Wood 1-3, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith, White, Wood).
Turnovers: 11 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Smith 2, White 2, B.Moore).
Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Wood 2, Perry, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Murray St.
|37
|37
|—
|74
A_6,712 (8,602).
