FGFTReb
MISSOURI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mogbo335-80-17-161310
Mason397-146-60-44222
Mayo295-92-32-31413
Clay377-140-13-62414
Graham372-90-00-3026
C.Moore202-72-42-2026
Ridgnal50-10-00-0010
Totals20028-6210-1514-3481871

Percentages: FG .452, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Mason 2-5, Graham 2-6, Mayo 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, C.Moore 0-2, Clay 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clay, Graham, Mayo, Mogbo).

Turnovers: 9 (Mason 4, Clay 2, Mayo 2, Graham).

Steals: 5 (C.Moore 2, Graham 2, Mogbo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MURRAY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns292-68-83-70412
Smith306-114-41-21116
B.Moore326-94-40-21417
Perry386-153-41-63017
Wood371-40-00-2323
White263-62-41-5109
Morgan60-00-00-2010
Anderson20-00-01-1010
Totals20024-5121-247-2791374

Percentages: FG .471, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perry 2-8, B.Moore 1-1, White 1-2, Wood 1-3, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Smith, White, Wood).

Turnovers: 11 (Burns 3, Perry 3, Smith 2, White 2, B.Moore).

Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Wood 2, Perry, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.353671
Murray St.373774

A_6,712 (8,602).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

