Saturday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €6,744,165
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Doubles
Semifinals
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, def. John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Championship
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 10-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.