Thursday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,549,105
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-6 (9), 6-1.
Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-3.
Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
