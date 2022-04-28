Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,549,105

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

