Friday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor (30), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), ret.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Yoshihito Nishioka (28), Japan, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Lorenzo Musetti (15), Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Barbora Krejcikova (11), Czech Republic, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova (12), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

