Friday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Friday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Tallon Griekspoor (30), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), ret.
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 6-3, 6-4.
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.
Yoshihito Nishioka (28), Japan, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Lorenzo Musetti (15), Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Caty McNally, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Barbora Krejcikova (11), Czech Republic, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.
Veronika Kudermetova (12), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
