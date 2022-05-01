Sunday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €6,744,165
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 7-6, 6-3.
Benoit Paire, France, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6.
Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Alejandro Moro Canas, Spain, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-4, 6-4.
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-5, 6-1.
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.
John Isner, United States, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Danielle Collins (6), United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, 6-3, 6-0.
Jessica Pegula (12), United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-3.
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, 6-4, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-1.
Women's Doubles
Round of 32
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
