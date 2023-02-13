ALABAMA ST. (8-18)
Anderson 6-13 3-5 15, Coleman 2-6 0-1 4, O'Neal 5-8 4-8 14, Madlock 5-8 3-4 13, McCoy 2-9 0-0 6, Posey 3-6 3-5 9, Madison 3-4 0-0 9, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, McCray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-23 70.
MVSU (4-23)
Stredic 6-11 6-10 18, Barber 4-6 2-2 10, Collins 6-11 3-4 17, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mosley 4-10 1-2 12, Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Waller 3-5 4-4 10, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0, Minton 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-53 17-24 76.
Halftime_MVSU 40-27. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 5-20 (Madison 3-4, McCoy 2-7, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Coleman 0-3), MVSU 5-13 (Mosley 3-5, Collins 2-5, Barber 0-1, Waller 0-1, Washington 0-1). Rebounds_Alabama St. 32 (O'Neal, Madlock 8), MVSU 27 (Barber, Mosley 6). Assists_Alabama St. 7 (Anderson, O'Neal 2), MVSU 14 (Stredic 5). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 19, MVSU 18. A_1,024 (5,000).
