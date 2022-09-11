Virginia-Wise1430017
N. Alabama021141449

First Quarter

UVW_Redwine 1 run (Dalton kick), 07:47

UVW_Kirkess 26 pass from Redwine (Dalton kick), 05:09

Second Quarter

UNA_Powell 75 run (Contorno kick), 13:22

UNA_Powell 7 run (Contorno kick), 06:45

UVW_FG Dalton 31, 02:28

UNA_Little 9 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 00:12

Third Quarter

UNA_Powell 31 run (Contorno kick), 08:36

UNA_Lacey 1 run (Contorno kick), 06:39

Fourth Quarter

UNA_Powell 41 run (Robinson kick), 14:50

UNA_Finney 3 run (Robinson kick), 03:21

UVWUNA
First downs1717
Rushes-yards39-6741-369
Passing27296
Comp-Att-Int26-40-27-22-0
Return Yards8529
Punts-Avg.6-37.87-40.9
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalty-Yards1-156-60
Time of Possession35:0924:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Virginia-Wise, Ja. Gillespie 8-63, Ja. Johnson 11-35, El. Snowden 2-5, Team 1-(minus 2), Ca. Grant 6-(minus 5), Ma. Harrison 2-(minus 6), Le. Redwine 9-(minus 23). N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 20-251, De. Lacey 5-48, No. Walters 7-33, Be. Harris 2-21, T.J. Finney 4-15, Ja. Daniels 2-4, Team 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Virginia-Wise, Le. Redwine 25-36-1-264, Ju. Dent 1-4-1-8. N. Alabama, No. Walters 7-21-0-96, Be. Harris 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Virginia-Wise, Ty. Kirkess 4-95, Do. Goddard 5-93, Ma. Harrison 6-36, Ca. Grant 3-12, Ja. Jefferson 2-11, Ja. Johnson 2-11, DJ. Powell 1-8, Jo. Vandyke 2-4, Ja. Gillespie 1-2. N. Alabama, E.J. Rogers 2-40, Ta. Kenebrew 1-37, An. Little 1-9, Sh. Powell 1-7, Co. Swan 1-4, Ko. Warden 1-(minus 1).

