|Virginia-Wise
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—
|17
|N. Alabama
|0
|21
|14
|14
|—
|49
First Quarter
UVW_Redwine 1 run (Dalton kick), 07:47
UVW_Kirkess 26 pass from Redwine (Dalton kick), 05:09
Second Quarter
UNA_Powell 75 run (Contorno kick), 13:22
UNA_Powell 7 run (Contorno kick), 06:45
UVW_FG Dalton 31, 02:28
UNA_Little 9 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 00:12
Third Quarter
UNA_Powell 31 run (Contorno kick), 08:36
UNA_Lacey 1 run (Contorno kick), 06:39
Fourth Quarter
UNA_Powell 41 run (Robinson kick), 14:50
UNA_Finney 3 run (Robinson kick), 03:21
|UVW
|UNA
|First downs
|17
|17
|Rushes-yards
|39-67
|41-369
|Passing
|272
|96
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-40-2
|7-22-0
|Return Yards
|85
|29
|Punts-Avg.
|6-37.8
|7-40.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|1-15
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|35:09
|24:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Virginia-Wise, Ja. Gillespie 8-63, Ja. Johnson 11-35, El. Snowden 2-5, Team 1-(minus 2), Ca. Grant 6-(minus 5), Ma. Harrison 2-(minus 6), Le. Redwine 9-(minus 23). N. Alabama, Sh. Powell 20-251, De. Lacey 5-48, No. Walters 7-33, Be. Harris 2-21, T.J. Finney 4-15, Ja. Daniels 2-4, Team 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Virginia-Wise, Le. Redwine 25-36-1-264, Ju. Dent 1-4-1-8. N. Alabama, No. Walters 7-21-0-96, Be. Harris 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Virginia-Wise, Ty. Kirkess 4-95, Do. Goddard 5-93, Ma. Harrison 6-36, Ca. Grant 3-12, Ja. Jefferson 2-11, Ja. Johnson 2-11, DJ. Powell 1-8, Jo. Vandyke 2-4, Ja. Gillespie 1-2. N. Alabama, E.J. Rogers 2-40, Ta. Kenebrew 1-37, An. Little 1-9, Sh. Powell 1-7, Co. Swan 1-4, Ko. Warden 1-(minus 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.