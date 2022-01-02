N. COLORADO (8-7)
Jongkuch 4-5 0-1 8, Hume 7-15 1-1 20, Johnson 5-10 2-3 16, Kountz 6-17 5-6 18, Kuxhausen 7-14 4-5 25, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Bloch 1-2 0-0 2, Knecht 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 12-16 91.
S. UTAH (9-5)
Fausett 7-14 3-5 21, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 5-18 0-1 13, Knight 5-11 4-8 14, Moody 4-7 4-5 14, Butler 4-8 3-6 13, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Fleming 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 14-25 81.
Halftime_N. Colorado 44-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 17-41 (Kuxhausen 7-14, Hume 5-11, Johnson 4-9, Kountz 1-4, Kennedy 0-1, Knecht 0-2), S. Utah 11-27 (Fausett 4-5, Jones 3-10, Butler 2-5, Moody 2-5, Barnes 0-1, Knight 0-1). Rebounds_N. Colorado 35 (Jongkuch, Hume 9), S. Utah 35 (Jones 8). Assists_N. Colorado 19 (Johnson 5), S. Utah 10 (Knight 9). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 21, S. Utah 16. A_865 (5,300).