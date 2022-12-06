N. DAKOTA ST. (2-8)
Hastreiter 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 4-9 3-4 11, Miller 7-13 0-0 17, Skunberg 5-13 9-10 20, Wheeler-Thomas 5-9 0-1 12, Streit 1-1 0-2 2, White 1-6 0-0 3, Yoder 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-17 67.
PORTLAND (7-5)
Sjolund 8-11 1-1 19, Wood 3-11 6-6 13, St. Pierre 0-3 0-0 0, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Robertson 3-18 3-5 9, Vucinic 6-11 0-1 12, Nduka 0-4 0-0 0, Applewhite 1-1 1-2 4, Gorosito 0-4 0-0 0, Lowell 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-65 13-17 62.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 7-17 (Miller 3-7, Wheeler-Thomas 2-2, White 1-2, Skunberg 1-5, Yoder 0-1), Portland 5-19 (Sjolund 2-4, Applewhite 1-1, Perry 1-1, Wood 1-5, Lowell 0-1, Nduka 0-1, Gorosito 0-2, Robertson 0-4). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 31 (Skunberg 10), Portland 40 (Robertson 11). Assists_N. Dakota St. 8 (Skunberg, Yoder 2), Portland 14 (Robertson 7). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 18, Portland 17. A_906 (4,852).
