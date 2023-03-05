SOUTH DAKOTA (12-19)
Kamateros 5-14 0-0 11, Archambault 3-7 2-2 8, Hayes 4-8 0-0 8, Perrott-Hunt 5-11 5-6 16, Plitzuweit 5-12 6-6 17, Bruns 1-2 0-0 2, Burchill 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-58 13-14 68.
N. DAKOTA ST. (15-16)
Morgan 4-7 2-5 10, Nelson 6-15 11-13 23, Miller 4-8 1-2 12, Skunberg 6-15 3-4 17, Wheeler-Thomas 0-4 1-2 1, White 2-7 2-2 7, Streit 0-0 0-0 0, Waddles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 20-28 70.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-23 (Burchill 2-4, Perrott-Hunt 1-2, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 1-8, Archambault 0-3), N. Dakota St. 6-18 (Miller 3-6, Skunberg 2-5, White 1-3, Wheeler-Thomas 0-1, Nelson 0-3). Rebounds_South Dakota 35 (Kamateros 12), N. Dakota St. 30 (Nelson 11). Assists_South Dakota 9 (Perrott-Hunt 6), N. Dakota St. 11 (Nelson 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 20, N. Dakota St. 16.
