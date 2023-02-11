DENVER (13-15)
Kisunas 6-11 3-4 15, Tainamo 4-13 2-2 12, Bruner 8-15 0-0 18, Mullins 3-4 0-0 7, Smith 2-8 1-2 5, Lukic 2-6 3-4 8, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-2 0-0 3, Bickham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 9-12 70.
N. DAKOTA ST. (11-15)
Morgan 3-10 3-4 9, Nelson 5-13 2-2 13, Miller 2-5 5-6 11, Skunberg 11-21 2-2 30, Wheeler-Thomas 4-8 4-4 13, White 1-4 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 16-18 78.
Halftime_Denver 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-20 (Tainamo 2-5, Bruner 2-7, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-2, Mullins 1-2, Lukic 1-3, Smith 0-1), N. Dakota St. 10-21 (Skunberg 6-10, Miller 2-3, Wheeler-Thomas 1-1, Nelson 1-4, Morgan 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out_Tainamo. Rebounds_Denver 30 (Kisunas 7), N. Dakota St. 34 (Nelson 11). Assists_Denver 12 (Bruner 5), N. Dakota St. 13 (Nelson 8). Total Fouls_Denver 18, N. Dakota St. 16. A_2,283 (5,700).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.