N. DAKOTA ST. (8-11)
Morgan 7-11 1-4 15, Nelson 3-8 3-6 9, Skunberg 9-14 0-0 25, Wheeler-Thomas 5-11 2-2 13, Ja.White 4-9 0-1 11, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Streit 1-2 0-0 2, Hastreiter 0-0 0-0 0, Yoder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 7-15 78.
OMAHA (7-12)
Brown 1-1 0-0 2, F.Fidler 5-13 3-4 13, Sutton 1-6 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, JJ.White 7-14 0-0 16, Brougham 3-4 0-0 6, Glover 6-6 3-3 16, Jungers 0-2 0-0 0, Osburn 2-3 0-0 6, Arop 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-55 6-7 65.
Halftime_Omaha 29-28. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 11-24 (Skunberg 7-10, Ja.White 3-7, Wheeler-Thomas 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Miller 0-2), Omaha 5-14 (Osburn 2-3, JJ.White 2-4, Glover 1-1, Luedtke 0-1, Sutton 0-1, Arop 0-2, Jungers 0-2). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 29 (Nelson 9), Omaha 30 (JJ.White, Brougham, Glover 5). Assists_N. Dakota St. 18 (Miller 5), Omaha 11 (JJ.White 3). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 9, Omaha 15. A_1,639 (7,500).
