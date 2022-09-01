|E. Illinois
|3
|3
|7
|14
|—
|27
|N. Illinois
|7
|14
|7
|6
|—
|34
First Quarter
NIU_Waylee 1 run (Richardson kick), 10:41.
EIU_FG Galloway 34, :20.
Second Quarter
NIU_Blakemore 19 run (Richardson kick), 11:48.
NIU_A.Brown 35 run (Richardson kick), 11:27.
EIU_FG Galloway 25, :04.
Third Quarter
NIU_Soraghan 13 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), 5:59.
EIU_Benefield 24 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 2:43.
Fourth Quarter
NIU_FG Richardson 43, 12:15.
EIU_J.Thomas 13 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 9:58.
NIU_FG Richardson 38, 3:37.
EIU_Vallie 8 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 2:07.
|EIU
|NIU
|First downs
|25
|21
|Total Net Yards
|443
|376
|Rushes-yards
|30-165
|34-184
|Passing
|278
|192
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|4-61
|4-66
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-36-2
|14-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-0
|Punts
|1-54.0
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-73
|7-73
|Time of Possession
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Illinois, Pierre 14-100, Benefield 10-63, O'Brien 6-2. N. Illinois, Waylee 14-80, A.Brown 13-70, Blakemore 5-35, Lombardi 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_E. Illinois, O'Brien 26-35-2-278, (Team) 0-1-0-0. N. Illinois, Lombardi 14-22-0-192.
RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Thomas 6-83, N.Hill 5-41, Manaves 5-22, Benefield 4-57, Cooks 3-32, Willman 2-35, Vallie 1-8. N. Illinois, Thornton 6-81, Tucker 4-67, Gumbs 1-13, Soraghan 1-13, Joiner 1-11, Waylee 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N. Illinois, Richardson 43.
