EVANSVILLE (2-8)
Kalle 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 4-10 1-1 10, Bobe 2-8 0-0 6, Coleman 4-11 0-0 8, Strawbridge 6-15 4-6 17, Phillips 1-4 0-0 2, Moncrief 0-2 2-2 2, Spinelli 2-4 0-0 4, McIntire 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 7-9 55.
N. IOWA (3-4)
Betz 3-6 0-0 8, Born 10-21 4-6 29, Campbell 0-6 0-0 0, Anderson 9-13 0-1 19, Duax 3-6 1-2 7, Wolf 3-7 0-0 9, Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel 0-1 0-0 0, Courbat 0-0 0-0 0, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 5-9 72.
Halftime_N. Iowa 38-20. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 4-21 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2), N. Iowa 11-27 (Born 5-10, Wolf 3-7, Betz 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1, Campbell 0-3). Rebounds_Evansville 27 (Coleman 7), N. Iowa 33 (Anderson 9). Assists_Evansville 7 (Phillips 3), N. Iowa 17 (Betz, Born, Campbell 4). Total Fouls_Evansville 8, N. Iowa 8. A_2,983 (6,650).
