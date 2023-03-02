ILLINOIS ST. (11-21)
Lewis 7-15 2-3 18, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Burford 5-16 3-4 14, Knight 6-10 4-6 19, Poindexter 2-5 0-0 5, Kasubke 0-5 0-0 0, McChesney 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 9-13 62.
N. IOWA (14-17)
Betz 1-1 0-0 3, Born 7-19 5-5 23, Campbell 2-7 2-2 7, Anderson 6-10 2-2 16, Duax 8-10 3-4 19, Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Wolf 0-6 0-0 0, Daniel 1-2 0-0 3, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-13 75.
Halftime_N. Iowa 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 7-21 (Knight 3-5, Lewis 2-4, Poindexter 1-3, Burford 1-4, McChesney 0-1, Kasubke 0-4), N. Iowa 9-28 (Born 4-11, Anderson 2-3, Betz 1-1, Daniel 1-2, Campbell 1-4, Duax 0-1, Wolf 0-6). Rebounds_Illinois St. 28 (Lewis 10), N. Iowa 28 (Campbell, Duax, Henry 5). Assists_Illinois St. 19 (Poindexter 6), N. Iowa 18 (Born, Campbell 5). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 15, N. Iowa 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.